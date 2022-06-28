1 charged in string of Manassas 7-Eleven robberies

On Monday, June 27, 2022, at 3 a.m., police responded at 7-Eleven in the 9200 block of Wellington Road in Manassas for a robbery report. A man walked into the store, implied he had a weapon, demanded cash, and then fled on foot, police said.

An officer called to the scene of a person matching the description of the suspect discarding clothing and money in the area of Bonham Circle and Miles Place, police said.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., police responded to another 7-Eleven in the 8900 block of Godwin Drive in Manassas for a robbery. A man described as young and skinny entered the business, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money, police said.

The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

On Tuesday, Fredy Ivan Salmeron-Velasquez, 39, of Manassas, was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of robbery. The two incidents are thought to be related, police said.