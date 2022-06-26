2nd indecent exposure charge for man tied to Food Lion sex assault

Police say they arrested a man who secreted bodily fluid on a woman during a brazen sexual assault in a Prince William County grocery store.

On Friday, June 24, at 9:45 a.m., police were called to a Food Lion store at 6306 Hoadly Road in Dale City. A man followed an employee, a 58-year-old woman, around the store. The man had been known to visit the store and had had previous brief encounters with the female employee in the past, police said.

Suddenly, the woman fluid on her pants. The employee told police the man approached her, spoke to her, and walked away. After resuming her tasks, the man came to her again and then walked away.

Video surveillance showed the man had been in the store for about 40 minutes before approaching the woman. The man was seen watching the employee on multiple occasions from other aisles within the store. The man left the store before the police arrived.

During his time in the store, the video shows the man had approached the employee from behind while exposing himself and making obscene motions unbeknownst to the employee who was facing away from the man. At one point, the man quickly turns away from the employee and exits the business.

A 9:35 a.m., The man was seen getting into a dark-colored, 4-door sedan with a missing rim on the rear passenger side tire. Preliminarily, the liquid found on the employee is believed to be bodily fluid based on the man’s behavior and interactions after approaching the employee from behind, police said.

The woman was not injured, police added.

The next day, based on information received from the public, the police made an arrest. Police said the man drove to a police station in the same car seen leaving the grocery store.

Michael Earl Alexander, 31, 4923 Longhorn Drive in Woodbridge, is charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure, and obscene sexual display. He was held without bond. His court date is pending.

In 2020, Alexander faced an indecent exposure charge. A Prince William County General District Court judge tossed the case.