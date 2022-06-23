News Schools proceed with collective bargaining following union pressure: What it means for teachers By Potomac Local News Published June 23, 2022 at 10:00AM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:29PM Prince William County School Board members Adele Jackson and Babur Lateef. [Photo: Uriah Kiser] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News #Prince William County Public Schools