Drug-filled bender ends with shots fired, dead dog

On June 21 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Gateshead Lane near Manassas to investigate a report of a missing adult. The man was eventually located at an area hospital after being taken by rescue personnel earlier in the day.

Shortly before 2 o’clock that afternoon, the accused was determined to be under the influence of medications mixed with alcohol when he fired multiple rounds inside the home, police said.

The rounds struck the family’s pit bull which was later found dead at the home. A neighboring house was also struck during the gunfire.

The gunshots were not immediately reported to police. At 6 p.m., a medical call was received at nearby SplashDown Water Park resulting in the accused being transported to an area hospital by rescue personnel.

Police were not contacted as the condition of the accused appeared medical in nature, a spokesman said. When family members returned to the home on Gateshead Lane later that evening, they called the police.

When officers arrived at the home, they determined multiple gunshots had been fired inside the residence by the accused which struck and killed the dog, as well as struck an exterior wall of a neighboring residence. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Animal Control responded and collected the dog. The accused was ultimately located at the hospital where he remains hospitalized.

Daniel Charles Taylor, 32, of 7758 Gateshead Lane is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, and felony animal cruelty. His court date is pending.