[Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] Padilla [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] Mantilla

A Manassas man was arrested after attempting to elude Virginia State Police and crashing into a Stafford County deputy and several other cars in North Stafford, police said.

On Sunday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m. deputies received a “be on the lookout” from Virginia State Police for a black Nissan Sentra. A trooper had stopped the Nissan on Truslow Road near U.S. 1 for reckless driving, and the suspect fled the traffic stop northbound on U.S. 1 eluding the trooper.

At 7:15 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed was traveling southbound on U.S. 1 near Garrisonville Road when the Nissan from the lookout crossed the center double yellow lines into Deputy Waheed’s lane of travel. Another trooper had just spotted the Nissan and activated his emergency equipment when the suspect decided to flee again and drove into the oncoming lane, police said.

The Nissan hit the side of Deputy Waheed’s marked patrol car and continued to strike several other cars. Deputy Waheed and the trooper took the driver attempted to flee while handcuffed, but was not successful, police said.

There were several minor injuries at the crash scene. Deputy E.E. West arrived to assist and identified a passenger in Pineda’s vehicle as Margarita Mantilla, 22, of Herndon. She was arrested for public intoxication and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Dominic Pineda, 21, of Manassas, the driver, is charged with eluding, DUI, obstruction, and driving revoked. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 bond.