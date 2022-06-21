The Workhouse Arts Center has announced that its annual fireworks celebration is returning on July 2, 2022.

This year’s event will include a special performance by the renowned musical performer Mark G. Meadows who will celebrate the music of Stevie Wonder in a musical performance entitled A Night of Wonder. The concert will occur before the fireworks display and will present classic Stevie Wonder songs like “Sir Duke,” “For Once in my Life,” “Superstition,” and more.

“The Fireworks, which will be launched from our historic, 55-acre campus, is the region’s largest pre-Independence Day Fireworks show which helps to celebrate the history of this amazing nation. The actual fireworks show will dazzle all visitors with an incredible display of vibrant colors, bright lights, and will offer amazing and fun entertainment for all ages,” stated Leon Scioscia, President and CEO of Workhouse Arts Foundation, Inc.

“We are still in planning stages regarding all of our vendors, but we hope to have a number of really good food trucks and refreshments merchants and various vendor booths situated on campus. Plus, our artist building galleries and the Lucy Burns Museum will be available for all of our patrons to visit during the course of the daytime hours,” stated Scott Rumberger, Director of Special Events and Rentals for Workhouse Arts Foundation, Inc.

Tickets range between $20 and $120.

VIP access will start at 5 p.m., with general admission starting at 6 p.m. The Night of Wonder performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin right after dusk. The actual ticketing link can be found here.