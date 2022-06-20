Man, dog walking in Lake Ridge killed, driver charged with DUI

On Saturday, June 18 at 9:44 p.m., police went to Old Bridge Road and Cape Cod Court in Lake Ridge to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The driver of a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on Old Bridge Road, just past Cape Cod Court, when the vehicle left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk where the vehicle then struck a pedestrian who was walking his dog.

The vehicle continued traveling before it struck a communications box and a power pole, causing the pole to snap and fall into the roadway. Officers and bystanders provided first aid to the pedestrian until rescue personnel arrived.

Emergency crews took the pedestrian to an area hospital where he died. The dog, a male Akita also died at the scene.

Investigators determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as the accused, was intoxicated and took him into custody.

The pedestrian was identified as Luis Alfredo Perez, 45, of Woodbridge.

Banze Mwenze Gentil, 40, of 15705 Cloverdale Road in Dale City, is charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

He was held without bond and has a pending court date. Police did not provide a mugshot of the suspect.