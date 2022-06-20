FaceTime call leads to arrest of murder suspect

A Stafford man is in custody for murder after a shooting this morning at a local motel.

At 8:15 a.m. Sunday, June 19, deputies found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn, 386 Warrenton Road in Stafford County.

Three deputies provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived on the scene to treat and take the victim to a hospital where he later died.

The shooting suspect fled the scene in a silver Toyota Tacoma, armed with a handgun. Deputies obtained the identity of the suspect and were able to speak with him through FaceTime on his phone. A member of the Crisis Negotiation Team joined the conversation and attempted to arrange a peaceful surrender, but the suspect refused to stop.

The suspect indicated he would not be taken alive, according to police.

A lookout was broadcast to other law enforcement agencies in Virginia and surrounding states. Detectives processed the scene, collecting evidence and video surveillance.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. the suspect stopped on an exit ramp from Interstate 95 in Hanover County, about a half-hour south of Stafford County. He was still on the FaceTime call and agreed to peacefully surrender to authorities. Hanover County deputies and Virginia State Police responded and took the suspect into custody without incident. A handgun was seized as evidence from the scene.

Police said the shooting was not random as the victim knew his killer.

George Pearson III, 44, of Stafford is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Pearson was transported back to Stafford County and incarcerated without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.