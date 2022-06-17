Gainesville grocery thieves take food, beat, spit on clerks

On June 15 at 2:06 p.m., officers went to a Giant food store at 7575 Linton Hall Road in Gainesville to investigate a robbery.

An employee told police he saw a man and a woman with a shopping cart walk past the registers with unpaid items.

When the employee grabbed onto the cart in an attempt to stop the suspects from leaving, the male suspect struck the employee several times. Both suspects then left the store with the unpaid items.

While in the parking lot, the suspects were confronted by a second employee about the unpaid items. During the encounter, the male suspect attempted to take the employee’s phone and then spat on the employee before both suspects fled in a green two-door sedan.

No injuries were reported. Laundry detergent was reported missing.

A black male, around 25 years old, approximately 5’6″, with a thin build, short black hair twists, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt around his head, a white t-shirt, black pants, and black/white sneakers

A black female, around 25 years old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, with long black braided hair Last seen wearing a light tie-dye colored shirt, pink tights, red/white shoes, and a tan-colored hat