Woman knocked unconscious in series of trail attacks

On Monday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m., Prince William County police officers went to the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard in Dale City, near the AMF Bowling Company, to investigate a robbery.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, told police that he was standing on a path in a nearby wooded area when he felt an object being placed against the back of his head. A man then threatened the victim before taking an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County Police searched the area for the suspect who was not located. Before the victim could turn around, the suspect fled on foot towards Minnieville Rd. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was a male wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored blue jeans.

On Sunday, June 12, at 10:27 p.m, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred on the walking path between Endsley Turn and Darbydale Ave in Woodbridge.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, reported to police that she was walking in the above area when an unknown man approached her from the opposite direction. As the two were nearing one another, the suspect suddenly struck the victim with an unidentified object.

The victim temporarily lost consciousness and woke a short time later. The victim drove herself to an area hospital, where police were contacted.

No additional injuries were reported, and no property was reported missing. The suspect was only described as a male.