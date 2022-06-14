Jason Derulo to play FredNats stadium in September

R&B artist Jason Derulo will be one of the featured performers on the FredNats Summer Concert Series.

Derulo is well-known for hits such as “Whatcha Say,” “In My Head,” “Ridin’ Solo,” and “Want You To Want Me” and has had five critically acclaimed albums since beginning his solo career in 2009.

Derulo’s show is the latest scheduled in the summer series, which will also offer performances from rock bands Hinder and Buckcherry Sunday, June 26, and comedian Jeff Dunham on Sunday, August 7.

The stadium’s most recent show featured jazz saxophonist Kenny G who performed on June 5.

Jason Derulo will perform at the 42 Jackie Robinson Way stadium in Fredericksburg on Friday, September 16. Virginia Credit Union Stadium has announced early access for season ticket holders.

Tickets are not yet on sale but will be sold online.