Kenny G to play FredNats stadium on Sunday

Kenny G will take the center field in Fredericksburg.

The jazz saxophonist best known for his hits “Songbird” and “My Heart Will Go On,” the theme song of Titanic, is one of the best-selling artists of all time with over 75 million records sold.

Kenny G also made a cameo in Last Friday Night’s Katy Perry music video (TGIF) as “Uncle Kenny.” Fans can enjoy a night with Kenny G at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home of the Fredericksburg Nationals, on Sunday, June 5.

Tickets range from $31 to $53 and are sold online. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way.

Rock bands Hinder & Buckcherry will take the field on Sunday, June 26. Hinder, best known for their hit song Lips of an Angel and Better Than Me, will be joined by fellow rock band Buckcherry, best known for their songs Crazy Bitch and Lit Up.

Hinder has previously toured with acts like Theory of a Deadman, Saving Abel, Papa Roach, and Nickelback. Buckcherry once opened for Motley Crüe before headlining their shows.

On Sunday, August 7, ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham will play a show in the stadium. Dunham is best known for his sets featuring puppets Bubba J, Peanut, and Achmed, has nine record-breaking comedy specials to his credit, including Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special.