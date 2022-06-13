Sex assaults occurred over 6 years at home near Manassas, say police

On June 8, 2022, Prince William County detectives concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred near Manassas between December 2015 and March 2022.

The investigation began in March when the victim, who was between the ages of 6-12 during the offenses, reported the incidents to the police. Police learned the victim was sexually assaulted by a family member on more than one occasion while the two lived in the same home.

Ronald Eduardo Palencia Garcia, 39, of Manassas, turned himself in to police on June 8. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of object sexual penetration, and one count of indecent liberties. His bond was set at $7,500. His court date is pending.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, police said a 12-year-old threatened to hurt a fellow 11-year-old student in Dale City.

On Friday, June 10, at 9:48 a.m., officers went to Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School at 13224 Nickleson Drive. They learned that, while on school property, a student posted threats of potential violence toward the victim.

The principal was notified of the threats and contacted the police. Following the investigation, officers identified the sender of the messages as a 12-year-old male student and determined the threat was not credible.

Following the investigation, officers sought petitions against the accused. After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.