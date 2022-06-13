Church crasher: Wanted man nabbed after ceiling crawl

A wanted man crashed a church service Saturday night in Stafford County.

On Saturday, June 11at 7:39 p.m. Deputy D.S. Jett went to a shopping center at 367 Warrenton Road after the 911 center had received a tip that a wanted man from Spotsylvania County was at a beauty shop. The caller told police the man would run and hide.

The deputy confirmed the man was wanted in four jurisdictions, and deputies surrounded the shopping complex. The business owner consented for deputies to check the beauty salon.

They found a ceiling tile out of place and a human leg in the crawl space.

They told the man to surrender, but the leg disappeared in the crawlspace toward a connected business, police said. Deputies went to a church operating inside the shopping center next door, with a service in progress.

Police said a shirtless, out-of-breath man was subsequently detained in the sanctuary.

Police said the man climbed into the ceiling when deputies arrived at the business. He crawled through the roof and dropped into a room behind the sanctuary next door before walking into the active service. Additionally, a suspected controlled substance was found where the man entered the ceiling.

Troy Longwell, 52, was served seven active warrants from Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, and Fredericksburg. He was charged with possessing a controlled substance and obstruction in Stafford and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.