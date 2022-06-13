10-month-old crushed: Police investigate string of fatal crashes

A 10-month-old child died atfer her head was crushed by a moving car in a parking lot in Woodbridge. The incident is one of three fatal incidents on Prince William County streets police are investigating this past weekend.

Sunday, June 12

On Sunday, June 12 at 1:15 p.m., police went to the area of Flotilla Way and Dyers Mills Court, just off Route 1 in Woodbridge to investigate a crash involving a child. Police said the driver of a 2013 Toyota Highlander was visiting family members on Flotilla Way and had placed her 10-month-old daughter in the backseat unrestrained before driving a short distance to a nearby dumpster.

The driver drove back to the residence in the 16600 block where they stopped briefly to pick up additional family members. When one of the family members opened the rear door to the vehicle, the unrestrained child fell from the vehicle and onto the roadway.

The driver immediately exited the vehicle to check on the child’s welfare. The vehicle’s transmission was still in the drive when the driver exited the vehicle causing it to roll forward where it then struck the child. The child sustained a serious head injury and was transported to the hospital by the mother where police were notified.

The child died as a result of her injuries later in the day. No other injuries were reported.

Due to a change in Virginia law, the identity of the child is not being disclosed. No charges have been placed against the driver at this time. The investigation continues.

The child was from Hyattsville, Md. The driver of the 2013 Toyota Highlander was identified as a 35-year-old woman of Hyattsville, Md.



Saturday, June 11

Meanwhile 3:24 a.m. Saturday,, investigators went to the 3700 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle to investigate a single-vehicle crash. Police said the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Graham Park Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then crossed the double yellow line and into the eastbound lanes before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames. Fire personnel responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced at the scene.

Speed is considered to be a factor in this crash. Due to the driver’s condition, investigators have been unable to confirm their identity. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further identification.

At this time, the driver is preliminarily believed to be a 54-year-old man of Dumfries.

The identity of the deceased will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police. The investigation continues.

In a separate incident on Friday, June 10 at 9:28 p.m., investigators responded to the area of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court, next to the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus, to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed the operator of a 2016 Honda F650GS motorcycle was traveling westbound on Neabsco Mills Road at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle struck a 2004 Lexus RX330 that was making a left turn from Neabsco Mills Road onto Smoke Court.

The force of the collision caused the operator to separate from the motorcycle and impact the roadway. Responding officers attempted CPR on the motorcycle operator until rescue personnel arrived at the location.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus sustained minor injuries and was treated on-site by rescue personnel. Speed does appear to be a factor in the collision.

The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.

Ricky Raiseem Whittington, 40, of Woodbridge, died at the scene. The driver of the 2004 Lexus RX330 was identified as a 31-year-old woman of Woodbridge.