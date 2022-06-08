Central Rappahannock Libraries launch summer reading program

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library has launched its summer reading program for all ages called “Off the Beaten Path.”

Participants in the program can log books, eBooks, and eAudio, complete activity badges, and enter drawings for weekly prizes. Children and teens that earn 2000 points earn a bookmark voucher for a ticket to one of three special Fredericksburg Nationals baseball games.

The points can also be used to purchase tickets for grand prize drawings for prizes, including an iPad Mini, a Samsung Tablet, eGift cards, and themed book bags.

The program will run from June 1 to August 31.

Participants can sign up through the library’s website at librarypoint.org/summer.