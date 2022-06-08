Bank, strong-armed robberies reported in Prince William County

Police are on the scene of a bank robbery at an Apple Federal Credit Union.

Police said someone walked into the bank at 14229 Potomac Mills Road just before noon today, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash. The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured. Police said the man is black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a red hat and red hooded sweatshirt.

*INCIDENT: Bank #Robbery | #Woodbridge;#PWCPD is investigating a bank robbery at the Apple FCU on Potomac Mills Rd. Suspect brandished firearm & took money. No injuries. Suspect described as black male, 5'10", thin with red hat & red hooded sweatshirt. Expect police presence. pic.twitter.com/tgJmexgzku — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) June 8, 2022

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident near Manassas, a woman was robbed by another woman who pulled her hair and beat her Tuesday morning.

On June 7 at 8:29 a.m., officers responded to Williamson Drive near Sudley Road to investigate an assault. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, told police another woman approached her.

During the encounter, a verbal altercation ensued before the woman struck the victim and grabbed her hair. The woman threw the victim to the ground before taking her property and fleeing in a black Hyundai sedan being driven by a white man.

A witness contacted the police, and the victim was later taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. A cell phone was reported missing.

The woman is white, between 35-40 years of age, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 300 pounds. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

The man in the car was white, 37 years old, tall, and about 250 pounds. Last seen wearing a black shirt and unknown-colored pants