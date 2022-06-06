Woman, 52, ejected from car after car overturns on I-95

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County.

The crash occurred Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 9:04 a.m. along Interstate 95 at the 143 mile-marker, at Garrisonville Road in North Stafford.

A 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling north on I-95 in the left lane when one of its rear tires blew. This caused the driver to lose control and collide with a 2010 Hino box truck traveling in the center lane. The impact caused the Ford to overturn and continue off of the right shoulder.

The driver of the Ford, a 52-year-old woman from King George, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the box truck was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges have been placed at this time. The crash remains under investigation.