Prince William libraries ‘Ocean of Possibilities’ summer reading program

Prince William Public Libraries has announced its summer reading program as an “Oceans of Possibilities.”

This summer, the library system offers more than 150 in-person and virtual programs available for customers of all ages. The regional library system, which also includes Manassas city, brings back popular programs and events such as The Butterfly Guy and Dinoman Dinosaur Show for kids, Laser Tag for teens, and Master Gardeners for adults.

PWPL is also offering prizes and coupons to redeem at local businesses to those that participate in its summer activities.

The libraries are also offering Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots that customers can reserve to access free wi-fi anywhere. The hot spots will also allow access to PWPL’s Digital Library, including audiobooks, e-books, music, movies, etc., which are all free with a PWPL library card. Also available are tablets that are pre-loaded with educational activities for kids.

PWPL is also offering “I Love Virginia State Parks” backpacks which include guidebooks of animals and plants local to Virginia, a magnifying glass and net, and a parking pass that gives customers free access to all Virginia State Parks.

The library system also offers a Young Adult Book Box designed for ages 12 and up. Interested customers can fill out an online form about the type of book, snacks, and beverages preferred, and a customized Book Box will be put together for the customer. Customers should return the book and box when finished.

PWPL also has a similar Books to Go! Book Kit includes 10 copies of the book and a notebook with discussion materials to be used for summer book clubs. The kits circulate for six weeks and are renewable.

Customers can visit pwcva.gov/library to sign up for the program or pick up a copy of Explore magazine to see the lineup of programs at the libraries and virtually all summer long. The program will run from June 13 to August 14.