House of Mercy expands Food Pantry, thrift Store

The Manassas-based charity House of Mercy has acquired additional space, which will allow it to expand its food pantry and community thrift store services.

House of Mercy Executive Director Jessica Root signed a new lease on May 2 for its current location at 8170 Flannery Court. The charity previously occupied six of the nine available suite spaces. The new lease will allow House of Mercy to use all nine suite spaces in its building. The charity plans to use this new agreement to increase the size of its food pantry and community thrift store.

The expansion of the food pantry is anticipated to take place during June and will be open to the public in July, while the changes to the community thrift store are expected to take place in the late summer or early fall of 2022. Currently, over 700 families rely on the charity’s services through the pantry and thrift store.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of our donors, shoppers, volunteers, and supporters who have helped make this expansion possible. We are so excited for all the possibilities this space will give us, and blessed for the impact it will allow us to have on the families we serve. We hope that once our new space is open that you come and pay us a visit,” said Root.