Girl, 16, staffer involved in an inappropriate relationship, say police

On June 3, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau, in coordination with Child Protective Services, concluded an investigation into a sexual assault reported at Youth for Tomorrow, located at 11835 Hazel Circle Drive in Bristow, between January 1 and March 11.

The investigation began on March 15 when a resident reported to staff members that another resident, identified as a 16-year-old female juvenile, and a male employee, identified as the accused, was involved in an inappropriate relationship.

The investigation revealed that the accused had an inappropriate relationship with the victim during the above timeframe while the accused was in a custodial role and working at the campus, police said.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants. Anyone with information to report this investigation is asked to contact the police.

[Redacted] is charged with indecent liberties by a custodian. His court date is pending, and he was placed on a $25,000 bond.

Youth for Tomorrow provides treatment for boys and girls, including services to pregnant teens and domestic girls sexually exploited or trafficked. The center also provides crisis counseling, in-home care, and mentoring.