Driver charged after van overturns on Poplar Road

Cole

A wanted man from Stafford was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a rollover crash.

On Friday, June 3, at 9:54 p.m. First Sergeant B.W. Collins and Deputy L.T. Ward went to the scene of a crash in the 900 block of Poplar Road, near Steffaniga Road. They found a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country overturned on the road.

The driver told police he was avoiding a deer and ran off the road, striking a tree and flipping the car. He was treated for minor injuries by Stafford Fire and Rescue at the scene.

Deputies determined the driver was wanted in Culpeper for probation violation, and his license to drive was revoked, police said. Authorities served the outstanding warrant.

Terrel Cole, 36, was also charged with driving on a revoked license and .held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.