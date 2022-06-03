This weekend: RiverFest and craft show with bands, brews, water activities

Occoquan will hold its first RiverFest & Craft Show this weekend, June 4 and 5, 2022, creating a new craft show event that springboards from a 50-year tradition, featuring a spotlight on the Occoquan River and water-related activities.

The new RiverFest & Craft Show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and will take place rain or shine. There is no admission fee, however, those using the parking shuttle will pay a $5 round trip fee.

“We are thrilled to cultivate this exciting new craft show which also celebrates the historic town’s natural beauty along the Occoquan,” says Julie Little, Events Director. “This year, we are expanding our spring craft show by adding on-the-water activities, a beer & wine garden, and live concerts. We’ll also bring a strong focus on the river and environmental protections in Conservation Alley, raising awareness about how to protect our water and wildlife.”

ARTS & CRAFTS

Discover artisans, crafters, and makers, along the streets in Occoquan’s beautiful historic district. Here, craftmanship will showcase in a variety of mediums and price points, including categories such as jewelry, fine art, home decor, glass art, pottery & ceramics, gourmet foods, textile arts, bath & body, and wood crafts, furniture, and more.

BEER & WINE GARDEN

RiverFest & Craft Show will include a Beer & Wine Garden in River Mill Park, both days from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring local craft brews from Water’s End Brewery and a variety of handcrafted wines from Woodlawn Press Winery. Mystery Machine DMV is the featured band on Saturday and The New Thirty plays for the first time in Occoquan on Sunday. Pro-tip: by parking at the Route 123 Commuter Lot on Old Bridge Road, visitors can board the “Garden Express” Green shuttle straight to the garden at River Mill Park. The RiverFest Food Court is situated at this end of town as well.

RIVER ACTIVITIES

Those longing to get out on the water will have their opportunity during RiverFest. Kayaks and standup paddleboards will be available for rent all weekend at Penguin Paddling at 201 Mill Street. Or, head to the Town dock to watch a river race or two: a Paddler’s Challenge for kayaks and stand-up paddleboards will occur on Saturday, events at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Show-goers mau rent a board. More race information can be found at paddleguru.com. On Sunday, yoga activities will be provided by Rooted Yoga. Classes are available throughout the day, on land or on the river, either in Mamie Davis Park at 202 Mill Street or in the water.

CONSERVATION ALLEY

Located in the center of town at 305 Mill Street, is Conservation Alley with family fun, crafts, beer, music, and a love for the natural world. Families and troops will want to take part in the Junior Passport program and learn easy ways to protect our wildlife and water. Children can earn a Conservation Alley sticker badge.

Also in Conservation Alley, find Potomac Riverkeeper Network moors the Sea Dog, a floating lab, at the town dock. The Ocean Conservancy introduces a global trash collection mobile app that will keep beaches, waterways, and ocean trash free.

PADI Aware will demonstrate simple things to do at home, around town or on the water to protect our oceans. Conservation Alley will be open both days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SHUTTLE INFORMATION

At a cost of $5 per rider round trip, (kids 12 and under ride free), visitors will park at designated lots and will be transported by shuttle into Town to attend RiverFest & Craft Show. The shuttle runs for patrons from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Satellite parking can be found at three locations:

Purple Lot

Lake Ridge Commuter Lot

Corner of Old Bridge and Minnieville Roads, Woodbridge, VA

Drop off/Pick Up located at Mom’s Apple Pie Shuttle Stop

Green Lot (Beer & Wine Garden Express)

Rt 123 Commuter Lot

Corner of Route 123 and Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge, VA

Drop off/Pick Up at Footbridge Shuttle Stop by River Mill Park

Yellow Lot (New location)

I-95 Commuter Lot

1100 Annapolis Way, Woodbridge, VA

Drop off/Pick Up at the Shuttle Stop under the Route 123 Bridge

Last fall’s satellite parking lot at The Workhouse Arts Center is not available this spring. Shuttles are wheelchair accessible. For more information on accessibility options, see occovquanva.gov/riverfest.