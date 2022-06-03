The Stafford Soap Box Derby will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, for the first time in Stafford County.

Hosted by the Regional Soap Box Derby Organization, racers will be challenged as they race on Reservoir Road in front of the Rocky Run Elementary School, located at 95 Reservoir Road, Fredericksburg, Va., 22406. All information for the Stafford Soap Box Derby can be found at TourStaffordVA.com/event/SoapBoxDerby.

This annual event marks 25 years celebrated in the Rappahannock Region. Racer registration is open to those between the ages of 7 to 20 years old.

The Soap Box Derby is a family experience and event that provides a positive experience for everyone who is involved. This event lasts one day but creates a lifelong impact and memories.

“The Soap Box Derby is a family event that benefits the whole community and teaches kids STEM skills as well as sportsmanship,” stated Keith Burgess, President of Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby.

The Soap Box Derby is held for the first time in Stafford, which will provide a unique racing experience. The Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby committee looked for a location with a long enough straight hill that would provide ample spectator space and comfort. The Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby partnered with Stafford County’s Tourism office and found the perfect venue at Rocky Run Elementary School.

“The track at Rocky Run Elementary School will be a fast track with speeds approaching 25 mph which will be exciting, especially for the kids,” said Burgess.

The top three winners from the Stafford Soap Box Derby will travel to Arkon, Ohio in July to represent Stafford County at the International Soap Box Derby Race.

The International Soap Box Derby® is a youth gravity racing program that has run nationally since 1934.