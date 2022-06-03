Morning robbery at gas station; road rage gun brandishing

On June 2 at 9:30 a.m, officers responded to an Exxon station at 4255 Seeton Square, near a Safeway grocery store, to investigate a robbery.

Video surveillance showed an unknown masked man entering the store and approaching the counter while brandishing a firearm. The suspect confronted the employee during the encounter and demanded money from the cash registers before fleeing on foot. At no time were shots fired during the incident.

A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect but came up empty. He’s described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored ski-style mask, sunglasses, a navy-blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored gloves, and pants.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident at 11 p.m, officers responded to the area of Hillendale Drive near Hendricks Drive in Dale City to investigate a brandishing during a road rage situation.

A 28-year-old woman reported to police that she was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a gray BMW that was driving on Hillendale Drive. Police said the BMW was stopped in front of the victim’s vehicle, and the driver of the BMW brandished a firearm.

The suspect drove away, and the victim continued on her way before contacting the police. At no time were shots fired during the incident. The only description of the vehicle is a gray BMW with tinted windows and a U.S. Flag sticker on the window.