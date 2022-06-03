4 children missing from Manassas found in N.J.

Four children reported missing from Manassas were found more than 200 miles away.

Police found the children with a parent in Wildwood, N.J., with the help of authorities in that city, at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2.

Earlier that day, at At 4:37 p.m, Manassas police went to the 10000 block of Dean Drive in Manassas for a report of the missing children. A parent told police his children were between 3 to 9 years old.

Manassas police sent a notification to law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to help locate the children.

Manassas police did not provide additional information about the case and said it remains under investigation.