ELEVATE: Helping Job Seekers and Employers in Prince William County

The SkillSource Group, Inc. is pleased to announce its partnership with Prince William County on an exciting workforce training initiative for Prince William County residents and employers.

Prince William County has committed $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide occupational training opportunities, support services and career assistance to get Prince William County residents back to work.

Prince William Job Seekers — are you a resident of Prince William County, struggling to find employment, and were laid-off due to impacts from COVID-19? Are you in need of upgrading your skills? We can help you access FREE job training, GED training, career coaching, and other services to help you get back to work.

For more information, contact Bobby Mahon at 703-488-8343, [email protected].

Prince William County Employer — we can assist you with hiring events and job seeker outreach to help fill your open positions! You can also provide hands-on work experience opportunities, at no-cost to you, and employers hiring Prince William County residents can receive partial reimbursement of employee wages during the initial training period for new hires. In addition, you can be partially reimbursed to re-train existing employees to develop skills and earn credentials that can make you more competitive and profitable.

For more information, contact Kellan Graves at 571-382-0667, [email protected].

For additional information on this program, please visit www.vcwnorthern.com/elevate or contact Rebecca Bennett, ELEVATE Project Director at [email protected].