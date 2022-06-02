2 children found home alone, parents charged

On Wednesday, June 1 at 10:38 a.m., officers went to the 12500 block of Colebrook Court in Lake Ridge after a 3-year-old child was found playing on a street.

A resident reported to police that when they saw a 3-year-old boy, and they brought the boy to the sidewalk where. The child pointed at a nearby house. The Good Samaritan went to the door and there was no answer at the home. He then called the police.

While investigating, officers determined there was also a 4-year-old boy inside the home alone. The investigation revealed that both children were left unattended for an extended period of time, police said.

Officers eventually made contact with the parents of the children, who returned to the residence. Both children were unharmed and released to a family member.

Both parents now face charges. Richetta Veronique Hammonds, 36, and Isaiah James Hammonds, 30, are charged with two counts of child neglect.