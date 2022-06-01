Standoff arrest: Woman charged with brandishing gun in Manassas

A woman faces charges following an hours-long standoff in Manassas.

On Tuesday, May 31 at 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 9100 block of Laurelwood Court in the Point of Woods neighborhood for reports of a woman brandishing a gun.

As it turns out, the woman had been involved in a domestic incident at a house evacuated by police. A Crisis Negotiation Unit came to the scene when the female suspect refused to comply with police directions, police said.

At 7:30 a.m., the woman was taken into custody without incident.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact (703) 257-8000.

Tiffany Carrion 39, of Manassas, is charged with assault and battery of a family member and brandishing a firearm, police said. Her court Date pending