Heatwave and hurricanes: Temps soar, multiple storms expected in Atlantic

The heatwave continues today, as temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s.

A ridge of high pressure will hold through mid-week and continue to support hot temperatures.

Isolated to widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible today. A cold front will approach the area Thursday and bring numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and isolated instances of flooding.

By Friday, we’ll have cooler weather with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming northwest around five mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

There is a chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around five mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around five mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Meanwhile, today marks the first day of the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season. Dominion Energy predicts an increased hurricane risk to the eastern U.S. with 20 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.

Dominion says outages will happen. “Just last week, we had 25,000 outages in Northern Virginia from a severe storm with 60 mph wind in Arlington,” said Dominion Energy spokeswoman Peggy Fox. “It only takes one storm to bring significant to catastrophic impacts to our customers, which is why we continuously plan and prepare to safely respond wherever outages may occur. Our crews will work around the clock to restore service while keeping our colleagues and customers safe.”

Dominion says to call them at 1-866-366-4357 to report power outages and track repairs online at dominionenergy.com. Other power companies in our region like NOVEC and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative also have outage reporting pages on their websites.

How you can be ready for any storm:



Create an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies, and face coverings.



Prepare a first-aid kit with bandages, anti-bacterial wipes, over-the-counter medications, and prescription medications.



Remember to carry your healthcare information with you and prepare your medical devices, especially if you are disabled or elderly.



Download the Dominion Energy App to track restoration efforts and report outages quickly and safely.



Prepare a supply of water and non-perishable food.



Charge your phone and other electronic devices fully before the storm arrives.



Make sure your contact information is updated in our system so that we have a way to get in touch with you.



How you can stay safe:

