News Featherstone, more Democrats in office Connolly’s high points in Prince William By Rick Horner Published June 1, 2022 at 8:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:03AM Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Fairfax, Prince William] announces a new data center lab at the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus. [Photo: Rick Horner] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News