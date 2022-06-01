Career day: Prince William CTE students get a view of the real world

On Monday, May 23, students from Gar-Field High School and the county school division’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program participated in a career day, hosted by The Prince William County Government.

Multiple departments participated in the event, including Development Services, the Fire Marshal’s Office, Public Works – Neighborhood Services, Prince William Service Authority, and the Prince William Department of Health – which was part of the month-long Building Safety Month public awareness campaign.

Building Safety Month is a public awareness campaign to help students, residents, families, business owners, employees, and visitors understand what it takes to create safe and sustainable structures and why it is so important.

The students spent the morning visiting 14 exhibit displays that represented Building Code Enforcement, the Fire Marshal’s Office, the Department of Health, Building Inspections, Building Plan Intake & Permits, Building Plan Review, Neighborhood Services, the Library, Prince William Service Authority, the International Association of Electrical Inspectors, Virginia Building Code Officials Association, and the Virginia Plumbing & Mechanical Inspectors Association.

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large Ann Wheeler, Supervisors Victor Angry, Andrea Bailey, Margaret Franklin, School Board Members Jennifer Wall, Lillie Jessie, Acting CXO Elijah Johnson participated in the event and received a presentation on the CTE Program.

This year, over eight videos were developed to highlight Building Safety Month, with a brand new “A Day In the Life” avatar series, now featuring on YouTube, TV Channel 23, and as a ‘video partner’ showcase by virginia.gov.

The Career Day concluded with annual association memberships and building code regulation manuals provided as raffle prize drawings.

