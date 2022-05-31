Manassas graduates 500 students at Eagle Bank Area

Published May 31, 2022 at 9:00AM

About 500 students from Osbourn High School in Manassas city received their diplomas.

A graduation ceremony was held Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m., at Eagle Bank Arena on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax.

Osbourn is the city’s only high school.

The school year for all Manassas students wrapped up Friday, May 27. Students will return to city classrooms for the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year, on Monday, August 10, 2022.

About 7,600 students are enrolled in the city’s public schools.