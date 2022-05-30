VDOT hot zones: Highway work in our area this week

Here’s a look at VDOT hot spot for May 29 to June 4, 2022. All work is scheduled weather permitting.

Lane closures are lifted on most interstates and major routes through noon Tuesday, May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday travel period.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Overnight lane closures for mobile operation to replace lenses in pavement markers.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for bridge construction for Express Lanes near the interchange.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Single lane closure for bridge construction.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure south of the interchange at mile markers 139-138 for express lanes construction.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

4:30 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for express lanes construction

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Overnight lane closures for mobile operation to replace lenses in pavement markers.

Express Lanes

Exit 150 (Joplin Road) Prince William County

Tuesday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Starting at 10 p.m., southbound travelers on the Express Lanes will be detoured to the general purpose lanes at exit 150 (Joplin Road) in Prince William County until 4 a.m. The closure and detour is needed to allow crews to build the future access point to Express Lanes at exit 148 (Quantico).