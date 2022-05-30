Mommy Room makeover: Woodbridge High School teachers, students redecorate

The Mommy Room at Woodbridge Senior High School Lake Ridge has a new look.

Math teacher Joshua Johnson painted the room a soothing blue and added the letters “LOVE” to each wall. Former student Carolina Block helped make bulletin boards for staff members to hang up pictures of their babies. Executive Administrative Assistant Anita Sweeney, Assistant Principal Cynthia Treichler, and math teacher Katherine Mulligan also helped decorate the room.

Staff members throughout this transformation have donated breastfeeding supplies, books, and children’s books.

“Having this space has helped so many moms reach their breastfeeding goals. Most malls, department stores, stadiums, and amusement parks have nursing rooms, as well,” said Principal Heather Abney. “It is our hope every school will find a way to incorporate something similar in their building.”

Abney said the room sits near the main office and is used daily. “The goal is for a smoother transition for new moms as they return to work,” she adds.

A tradition at the school, Abney said the Mommy Room was in use before she became the principal in 2016.

More than 2,800 students attend the high school, located in Lake Ridge.