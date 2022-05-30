3 killed in crash on Austin Ridge Drive

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

According to authorities, preliminary information indicates Tamarr Williams, 38, of Woodbridge, was operating a 1995 Lexus SC300 at a high rate of speed headed southbound on Austin Ridge Drive with Andrea Forte, 35, of Stafford in the passenger seat.

Williams lost control of the vehicle and went into the oncoming lane of travel. The passenger side of the Lexus impacted the front of a northbound 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by Tamara Williams, 27, of Fredericksburg. The two drivers are not related.

The road was closed for several hours Sunday night and again on Monday, May 30 for accident reconstruction.