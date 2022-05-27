Fredericksburg City Council approves list of street to be improved in 2023

The Fredericksburg City Council has approved a list of streets that will undergo improvements in the Fiscal Year 2023.

The majority of the listed streets are part of the city’s Asphalt Rehabilitation Program, which will rehabilitate issues that range from milling and resurfacing to complete reconstruction to installing proper drainage. The streets were chosen based on the high volume of daily traffic and are in worse condition compared to other streets that need work.

The city estimates the cost for the rehabilitation to be nearly $1.6 million.

The streets marked for rehabilitation are listed below. Work on Peace Pipe Lane, which is off Apache Terrace, is subject to approval by the landowner.

Also listed was a conversion for Fall Hill Avenue, Washington Avenue, and Maury Street from one-way to two-way streets. The county estimates the transformation to cost $598,312. The original amount set aside for the program by Fredericksburg was $600,000.