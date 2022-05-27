Behind bars: Cops charge suspect in Triangle murder

Published May 27, 2022 at 2:40PM | Updated May 27, 2022 at 3:44PM

Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested the man sought in connection to the murder of 52-year-old Miles Tracey Hall of Triangle.

Hall was shot and killed in the 3600 block of Tavern Way in Triangle on May 15. The joint investigation with Dumfries Police Department revealed that the victim and the accused were known to one another and involved in an altercation.

The altercation escalated when the accused went to Tavern Lane and shot the victim before fleeing the area. Detectives identified the accused and obtained warrants for his arrest during the investigation.

On May 26, police found the suspect in Washington, D.C, where he was taken into custody without incident, on May 27.

Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, of 5008 2nd Street, NW, Washington D.C., is charged with 2nd-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His court date is pending, and he is now behind bars.