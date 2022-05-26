Tomorrow: Region under storm, tornado, heavy rain threat

The weather across our region on Friday, May 27, will be unsettled, with showers, thunderstorms, possible tornadoes, and heavy rain along the Interstate 95 corridor.

According to the National Storm Prediction Center, widely scattered severe thunderstorms are possible on Friday from the Carolinas northward into eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Damaging gusts and a couple of tornadoes are the primary threats to the stronger storms in the Chesapeake Bay region.

Our region lies in the elevated “slight” risk area. The worst of the weather moves in after 11 a.m. Friday.

Here’s the forecast:

Tonight

A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 78. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Low around 63. South wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am, then a chance of showers between 8 am, and 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Memorial DaySunny, with a high near 89.