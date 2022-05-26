Dumfries to hold farmer’s market beginning June 18

Dumfries town residents will soon have their own farmer’s market.

The market will be open starting Saturday, June 18, from 8 am to noon. It will be located at 3800 Graham Park Road. The market will be held every Saturday until November 19.

The market will offer locally grown like fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, and baked goods.

“Access to fresh, locally sourced produce is a key necessity for any healthy community, I am excited that residents of our town, and those in neighboring communities, will be able to benefit from the re-establishment of a Farmer’s Market in the Town of Dumfries. In addition, the Farmer’s Market will provide an opportunity for economic development and job creation for its vendors to sell their products directly to consumers in our community. I’m proud of Town Staff for working diligently to bring this much-needed resource to our community,” Dumfries Town Councilwoman Cydny Neville tells PLN.

The Farmer’s Market is located at the old rescue squad, which played host to a Democratic Rally for Vice-President Kamala Harris in Fall 2021.