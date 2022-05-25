Holiday getaway: Memorial Day traffic expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels

The roads in our region are about to get busier ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30.

Based on the historical traffic data from the Virginia Department of Transportation, periods of moderate to heavy congestion on the most recent pre-pandemic Memorial Day weekends were most likely to occur between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday and Monday and midday on Saturday and Sunday.

During the pandemic, traffic volumes and congestion levels decreased. “As we see traffic volumes rebound to pre-pandemic levels, it is anticipated that the Memorial Day traffic will also return to those levels. While the travel-trends map cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest,” VDOT states in a press release.

The good news: drivers won’t encounter construction zones on their trips.

“The Virginia Department of Transportation will make travel easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, May 27 until noon on Tuesday, May 31,” states VDOT.

“While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website,” states VDOT.

And, we don’t want to forget about the E-ZPass Express Lanes.

Here’s the schedule for our area:

All HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.

And here’s the schedule for those headed to Hampton Road / Virginia Beach.