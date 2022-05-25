Head of the Class: Jeck, Robbins take top honors in PWCS awards

Prince William County honored finalists for the Teacher, Principal, New Teacher, Lead Mentor, and Mentor of the year at an awards ceremony at Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge on Tuesday, May 24.
Prince William County Schools announced the winners of the 2021-22 Outstanding Educators Awards:
- Principal of the Year, Rhonda Jeck, Bristow Run Elementary School
- Teacher of the Year, Todd Robbins, Osbourn Park High School
Also honored were the following educators from the Mentoring and Induction program:
- Elementary New Teacher of the Year, Megan Suprise, Yorkshire Elementary School
- Secondary New Teacher of the Year, Natalie Hackmann, Gainesville High School
- Lead Mentor of the Year, Kelly Pratte, Belmont Elementary School
- Mentor of the Year, Shannon Fletcher, Coles Elementary School
Prince William County Public Schools employs 11,795 full-time employees, 6,375 of which are teachers.
The school division is the second-largest in Virginia and the 34th largest in the U.S.