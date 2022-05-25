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Head of the Class: Jeck, Robbins take top honors in PWCS awards

By Potomac Local News
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Prince William County honored finalists for the Teacher, Principal, New Teacher, Lead Mentor, and Mentor of the year at an awards ceremony at Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge on Tuesday, May 24.

Prince William County Schools announced the winners of the 2021-22 Outstanding Educators Awards:

  • Principal of the Year, Rhonda Jeck, Bristow Run Elementary School
  • Teacher of the Year, Todd Robbins, Osbourn Park High School

Also honored were the following educators from the Mentoring and Induction program:

  • Elementary New Teacher of the Year, Megan Suprise, Yorkshire Elementary School
  • Secondary New Teacher of the Year, Natalie Hackmann, Gainesville High School
  • Lead Mentor of the Year, Kelly Pratte, Belmont Elementary School
  • Mentor of the Year, Shannon Fletcher, Coles Elementary School

Prince William County Public Schools employs 11,795 full-time employees, 6,375 of which are teachers.

The school division is the second-largest in Virginia and the 34th largest in the U.S.

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