‘Severe’ erosion prompts emergency highway repairs at Fredericksburg rest stop

An emergency maintenance repair is underway to address erosion along the shoulder of Interstate 95 southbound in Fredericksburg at mile marker 131, requiring an extended lane closure in the area.

VDOT says the erosion is “severe.”

While repairs are underway, a single lane of I-95 south will remain closed through Friday, May 20, in the local travel lanes just south of the Rappahannock River bridge while crews make repairs on the shoulder.

The lane closure begins south of the on-ramp from the parking lot of the I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center at Fredericksburg and ends north of the exit 130 (Route 3) interchange.

Five southbound travel lanes remain open on I-95 in this area, with new capacity recently added by the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. Two southbound travel lanes remain open in the local travel lanes between exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County and exit 130. Three southbound travel lanes also remain open in the through-travel lanes between these interchanges.