Fatal motorcycle crash kills Stafford man, authorities investigating

A motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after he was involved in a crash.

On Tuesday, May 3 at 1:44 p.m., rescue crews were dispatched to the report of a motorcycle crash on Courthouse Road at Interstate 95. The single rider was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash and it does not appear any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

On May 5, the motorcycle rider passed away at Mary Washington Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. The Traffic Safety Unit of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the crash and will be returning to the site next week. According to authorities, the follow-up investigation will result in some road closures for several hours while the crash is documented.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact the lead investigator, Deputy S.C. Martin, at 540-658-4450.

The motorcycle rider has been identified as Richard Bobinger, 58, of Stafford.