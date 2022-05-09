Ejected from car on I-95, man expected to survive

At about 4:45 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 9-1-1 callers reported seeing a man lying on the side of Interstate 95 south near the National Museum of the Marine Corps near Quantico.

Initially, first responders thought a pedestrian had been struck, but it wasn’t long before they learned a man had been ejected from a car. The unidentified man was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was expected to survive, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

There were no other cars involved, and it’s unclear what led to the crash. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

More than two inches of rain fell in some places across the region Friday and Saturday. The crash occurred during rainy conditions on the highway.