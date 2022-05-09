‘Abortion is a right’: Women’s health clinic vandalized

Published May 9, 2022 at 7:20PM | Updated May 9, 2022 at 9:15PM

A women’s health center in Manassas was vandalized, a clinic employee confirmed to Potomac Local News today.

Someone used black spray paint to vandalize The First Care Women’s Health Center on Forestwood Lane, writing “abortion is a right” and “liars.”

The clinic employee could not provide additional comments on the matter.

According to a Manassas City Government spokeswoman, it’s unclear when the vandalism was reported to the police.

The First Care Women’s Health Center in Manassas is one of two in our area which provides prenatal care, including pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. The second is off Prince William Parkway in Dale City.

The vandalism comes as law enforcement agencies across the region are increasing their vigilance following threats to women’s health clinics that do not provide abortions. “We will be increasing proactive patrols as a precaution only,” Prince William police First Sgt. Jonathan Perok told Potomac Local News.

“Our staff is aware and monitoring for any issues,” added Stafford sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz.

On Saturday, May 7, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares condemned the threat of disruption to Catholic church services on Sunday, May 8. Locally, no incidents were reported.

“I deeply respect the First Amendment rights of speech and assembly. But no one has the right to interfere with the fundamental and natural right of all Virginians to practice their religion in peace,” said Miyares.

A week ago, a leak from the U.S. Supreme Court indicated justices would overturn a 49-year-old court order, Roe vs. Wade, mandating the legalization of abortion in all states. If true, state legislatures would decide if abortion would be legal.