Farmers market returns to Stafford Hospital

Published May 3, 2022 at 7:00AM | Updated May 3, 2022 at 7:55AM

A farmers market will return to Stafford Hospital this season.

The market features goods from C&T Produce of Stafford County, Little Irv’s Bakery of Fredericksburg, and Berie Croft Farm, of Caroline County. Vendors will feature Locally-grown vegetables and fruit, berries, jams, marmalades, butter, nuts, and dried herbs.

The market is held on the first Wednesday of the month, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the traffic loop next to the emergency department. Stafford Hospital sits at 101 Hospital Center Boulevard in Stafford.

At Mary Washington Hospital, at 2300 Fall Hill Avenue Fredericksburg, a farmers market is held on the second and fourth Friday of each month, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., outside the main entrance beyond the valet parking booth.

Cash and credit card payments are accepted.