Woman pulled from overturned SUV

A woman was pulled from an overturned car on Telegraph Road in Woodbridge.

Rescue crews were called to the 13200 block of Telegraph Road, near the Horner Road Commuter Lot entrance near Interstate 95, at 1 a.m.

They found a woman trapped inside a Jeep SUV, according to initial reports. Rescue crews pulled the woman out of the car within 20 minutes of arriving on the scene.

According to initial reports, the woman suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Crews closed a portion of Telegraph Road for the rescue. The two-lane street links Caton Hill and Minnieville roads.