‘Rising’ ceremony held in anticipation of $40 million elementary school

Published May 1, 2022 at 7:00AM | Updated May 1, 2022 at 1:53PM

Don’t call it groundbreaking.

Prince William County Public Schools on Wednesday, April 27 celebrating the Rising of Rosemount Elementary School near Manassas. The new $40 million elementary school is scheduled to open in August and will house 700 students.

The rising celebration held at 9:30 a.m. was a first for the school division, which normally holds traditional groundbreaking ceremonies to mark the start of construction.

“Due to safety concerns regarding accessing the site at the time, we did not hold an official groundbreaking. The construction is underway so we didn’t believe calling it a groundbreaking would be accurate as the building is now rising from the ground,” said county schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.

The @EllisSoars choir is helping us celebrate the construction of Rosemount Lewis Elementary School. pic.twitter.com/oh6BYKFWb6 — PWCS (@PWCSNews) April 27, 2022

Work on this new school is well underway. The 100,000 square foot building sits on nearly 29 acres at 11000 Crestwood Drive near Manassas, about a half-mile from a Costco store.

The new school will relieve overcrowding at nearby schools like Ellis, Mullen, Sinclair, Sudley, and West Gate elementary schools.

In the past five years, six new schools and additions to 12 existing schools have been constructed, adding capacity for more than 8,100 students. The new schools include three elementary schools, one high school, the Kilby Elementary School replacement in Woodbridge and the Independence Nontraditional School at Independent Hill.