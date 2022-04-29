Woman, 22 shot in parking lot near Dumfries

On April 28 at 5:20 p.m., officers went to the Broadstone at River Oaks Apartments in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive near Dumfries to investigate a shooting in progress.

Officers found a 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Rescue crews took the woman to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim and a female acquaintance were involved in an argument when a male friend intervened.

According to police, the accused brandished a firearm during the encounter and then fired a round that struck the victim’s vehicle. The car was occupied by two women, a 21-year-old and 22-year-old, who were not injured at the shooting.

The victim then retrieved a baseball bat from the vehicle’s trunk, and a physical altercation between the victim and the accused ensued before the accused fired additional rounds, striking the victim. The accused got into the initial female acquaintance’s vehicle, and they attempted to flee the area.

Police stopped the vehicle on Route 1 and Beacon Ridge Drive, where they took the accused into custody without incident. No one was else injured.

Sanda Chukwujieze Maduakor, 22, of 13448 Nascoby Lane in Woodbridge, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and shooting at an occupied vehicle. She was held without bond and had a pending court date.